Minister Ponnam Prabhakar says Gouravelli Project works in progress

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced significant progress in the Gouravelli project during a visit to Mallaram, situated in Bhimadevarapalli mandal of Hanumakonda district. While laying the foundation stone for a new anganwadi building, he also inaugurated a panchayat building in Veerlagadda Thanda.

During his address, the minister revealed that the government has allocated Rs. 25 crores for land acquisition in Hanumakonda district. He confirmed that Rs. 10 crores have already been disbursed in relation to the NTT case and assured that the Gouravelli project would be completed, ultimately providing water resources to local farmers.

Prabhakar took a dig at Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, accusing them of attempts to provoke farmers. He stated that his party aims to enter the upcoming local body elections with a 42 percent reservation and expressed a determination to pressure the central government to secure this reservation.