Live
- Cop’s custodial torture: CBI arrests 6 J-K policemen on SC order
- ‘Auto in 5 minutes’ claim misleading: Rapido fined Rs 10 lakh, ordered to refund consumers
- PM Modi on two-day Gujarat visit from August 25, to launch Rs 307-crore road projects
- Women’s Asia Cup in China: Salima Tete to lead Indian hockey team
- Asian Shooting Championship: India consolidate top position
- Indian Markets Tumble: Sensex Down 400+, Nifty Under 25,000 Ahead of Jackson Hole Meet
- U20 World Wrestling Championships: Shruti, Saarika, Kaajal lock semifinal places
- Krishnamma rivers overflows at Prakasam Barrage, 69 gates lifted
- India bars bilateral sporting ties with Pak, but will allow multilateral events like Asia Cup
- The Ultimate Guide to NAD + IV Therapy: Unlocking Energy and Vitality in Dubai
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar says Gouravelli Project works in progress
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced significant progress in the Gouravelli project during a visit to Mallaram, situated in Bhimadevarapalli mandal of Hanumakonda district.
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced significant progress in the Gouravelli project during a visit to Mallaram, situated in Bhimadevarapalli mandal of Hanumakonda district. While laying the foundation stone for a new anganwadi building, he also inaugurated a panchayat building in Veerlagadda Thanda.
During his address, the minister revealed that the government has allocated Rs. 25 crores for land acquisition in Hanumakonda district. He confirmed that Rs. 10 crores have already been disbursed in relation to the NTT case and assured that the Gouravelli project would be completed, ultimately providing water resources to local farmers.
Prabhakar took a dig at Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, accusing them of attempts to provoke farmers. He stated that his party aims to enter the upcoming local body elections with a 42 percent reservation and expressed a determination to pressure the central government to secure this reservation.