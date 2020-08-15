Minister Rajnath Singh stresses on indigenised defence equipment 

Secunderabad: In a response to the clarion call given by the Prime Minister for creation of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has been working relentlessly towards maximizing the indigenous components and sub-assemblies of missiles that are being manufactured under foreign collaboration.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued the 'Expression of Interest' for these components and sub-assemblies at a virtual event held at New Delhi on Friday in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and CMD BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Directors and senior officials present at Hyderabad.

Working towards this mission, BDL has indigenized few components and sub-assemblies of anti-tank guided missiles and underwater weapons, which were being imported by the company.

These efforts would not only result in enhancing the self-reliance but would reduce Foreign Exchange out-flow for the nation besides achieving cost-competitiveness for the weapons produced. The indigenization efforts also help in creating a larger supply chain (including MSMEs) for the company for its various projects.

High temperature carbon composite manufacturing facility inaugrated Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO laid the foundation for establishing High Temperature Carbon Composite manufacturing facility (HTCC) at an event held on Friday. The new facility will come up at the Ibrahimpatnam Unit of BDL.

MSR Prasad, Director General (M&SS), DRDO, Dr MRM Babu, Director, ASL, Dr K H Sinnur, Director, HTCC were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL, Directors and senior officials from BDL were present. The facility is being established for manufacturing 'critical components for future missiles with supersonic or higher velocities' which will help the country become 'Atmanirbhar' in this technology area.





