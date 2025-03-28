Live
- Araku Coffee Launched in Parliament, MPs Praise Chandrababu Naidu
- Bold & unique whisky cocktails
- Travis Scott set to make his explosive India debut
- Guru Randhawa joins hands with Warner Music India for his bold new album ‘Without Prejudice’
- Embrace Tradition with Elegance
- Ekadhi Shines in city with Luxury Silver Jewellery
- Snapchat Expands Creator Ecosystem in Hyderabad
- Novotel HICC Boosts Hyderabad Healthcare
- A Birthday Extravaganza: Walgo Infra CMD Sridhar Rao Gifts Mini Cooper to Son
- Justice Nagmohan Das commission submits interim report to CM
Minister releases irrigation water from Devadula project
Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy switched one of three motors of the pumping house at Devannapet
Warangal: The State government will complete the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme by the end of December next year, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.
He along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy switched one of three motors of the pumping house at Devannapet, near Hanumakonda, on Thursday. The pump will release 600 cusecs. The other two pumps will be switched in around 15 days, Uttam said.
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the government is slowly fulfilling all its assurances despite the financial crunch. Congress initiated the Devadula scheme and it will complete it soon.
It may be recalled here that the ministers were scheduled to switch on the motors on March 18; but it got delayed due to technical glitches in the motors.
Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLAs K Srihari, M Yashaswini Reddy and K R Nagaraju, and Hanumakonda district collector P Pravina were present.