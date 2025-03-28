Minister releases irrigation water from Devadula project

Warangal: The State government will complete the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme by the end of December next year, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy switched one of three motors of the pumping house at Devannapet, near Hanumakonda, on Thursday. The pump will release 600 cusecs. The other two pumps will be switched in around 15 days, Uttam said.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the government is slowly fulfilling all its assurances despite the financial crunch. Congress initiated the Devadula scheme and it will complete it soon.

It may be recalled here that the ministers were scheduled to switch on the motors on March 18; but it got delayed due to technical glitches in the motors.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLAs K Srihari, M Yashaswini Reddy and K R Nagaraju, and Hanumakonda district collector P Pravina were present.