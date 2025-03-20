‘Ministers’ callousness responsible for wilting of crops’

Warangal: The Congress leaders failed miserably due to their lack of knowledge, former Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said.

Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, he found fault with the Congress Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who were at Devannapet pumphouse to release waters from the third package of the third phase of the Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme. With no one to look after the maintenance of the motors, the minister failed to re-lease the water.

Peddi said that the BRS government completed 95 per cent of Devadula’s third phase works. Despite that fact, Congress made no effort to start the motors at least once in six months. As a result, the motors failed to ignite, he added.

Devadula scheme requires Rs 7 croAre per year for maintenance. The Congress failed to release funds and paid the penalty, Peddi said.

“Even though the water level in Sammakka Sagar barrage is about 76 meters, the ministers say that there was no water. There is enough water to protect the standing crop,” Peddi said.

Former KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, Thallapally Janardhan Goud, Puli Rajanikanth and Jorika Ramesh were among others present.