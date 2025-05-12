Minister’s pep talk motivates inmates at Cherlapally

Hyderabad: IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Sunday said that the Telangana Government was committed to reforming inmates into responsible citizens before the completion of their sentences.

The Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Annual Prisoners’ Sports and Cultural Meet–2025, organized by the Prisons Department at Cherlapally Central Jail on Sunday. He emphasised that the progressive reforms introduced by the Telangana Prisons Department, in alignment with evolving societal needs, have become a benchmark for other states.

Recognising that many inmates were serving sentences for offenses committed knowingly or unknowingly, the government was focusing on instilling self-confidence by providing vocational training and skill development in various trades.

To address mental health challenges, professional counseling services were also being offered. He noted that the products made by inmates are in high demand, and the government would continue to support and encourage such initiatives.

The Minister underscored that imprisonment was never a desired path for anyone and advised inmates to lead dignified lives after release, refraining from repeating past mistakes. He assured that the government would extend support to well-behaved inmates wherever possible. He encouraged inmates not to be disheartened during their imprisonment and to make productive use of their time by pursuing training in fields of interest.

Those aspiring for higher education will receive necessary support from the Prisons Department in accordance with existing guidelines. The event was also attended by MLC Mahender Reddy, Director General of Prisons Soumya Mishra and other senior officials.