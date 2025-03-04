Minority Associations and Activists Welcome Enhanced Budget, Urged to Ensure Effective Utilization

Mahabubnagar: With the central government recently announcing an enhanced budget of Rs. 3, 350 crores for the welfare and development of minorities in the country, minority associations, social activists, and minority welfare institutions from Mahabubangar have welcomed the Union Government’s decision to spend more on the development of minorities in the country.

Against this backdrop, social activists, NGOs, and minority organizations have been urged to ensure that the poorest of the poor among minority communities benefit from these funds.

Stressing the need for greater awareness about various development and welfare initiatives introduced by the central government, Khalid Naveed, President of Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar, called upon minority community associations, institutions, and NGOs to make full use of this opportunity and actively facilitate access to these schemes.

The Union Budget 2025 has allocated ₹3,350 crore to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, an increase of ₹166 crore from the previous financial year and ₹1,481 crore more than the revised estimate of 2024-25. This boost highlights the government’s intent to strengthen education, welfare schemes, and economic opportunities for minorities.

A significant portion of the budget—₹678.03 crore—has been earmarked for educational empowerment, while ₹1,237.32 crore has been allotted for key schemes under the ministry. The Umbrella Programme for Development of Minorities has received ₹1,913.98 crore to support skill development, infrastructure, and economic inclusion.

While welcoming the budget increase, Naveed expressed concerns over bureaucratic delays and underutilization in past schemes. He called for transparent and accountable implementation, ensuring that funds reach the grassroots level.

He also stressed the modernization of madrasas by integrating STEM education, digital literacy, and vocational training, enabling students from economically weaker backgrounds to gain better employment opportunities. Additionally, reducing dropout rates, increasing higher education participation, and supporting women’s employment were highlighted as key priorities.

"The increased budget is a great opportunity, but without proper awareness and active participation, its impact will remain limited," Naveed said, urging stakeholders to ensure that these funds translate into real benefits for minority communities.

With a record budget for minority development, the challenge now lies in effective implementation and outreach, ensuring that the most marginalized sections of the minority population fully utilize these welfare programs.