Miss England drops out of Miss World over values clash

Milla Magee, who made history as the first plus-size Miss England, has stepped down from the Miss World 2025 competition partway through the event in India. She left after growing uneasy with how contestants were being treated, especially during events that made her feel objectified.

The 24-year-old from Cornwall, also a lifeguard, took issue with the expectation to constantly appear in full makeup and formalwear, often in front of wealthy sponsors. She felt the environment didn't align with the values she hoped to promote.

Magee had earlier championed updates to the pageant, including replacing the swimwear round with a CPR training challenge to shift focus from looks to life skills. Her campaign even caught the attention of Prince William.

After her exit, runner-up Charlotte Grant was chosen to represent England in the finals. Pageant organizers acknowledged Magee’s decision and said her well-being comes first. Her departure has reignited discussion on whether beauty contests need to modernize and adopt more ethical practices.