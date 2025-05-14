Live
Miss World contestants receives grand welcome at Ramappa Temple
Miss World contestants arrived at Rampalayam in Mulugu district, receiving an exceptional welcome from local officials and artists. District Collector Diwakara, SP Sabarisha, along with officials from the Tourism Department, were present to greet the esteemed guests.
The arrival was marked by captivating Gussadi dance performances and traditional Oggudolu displays, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage. Upon reaching the temple, the contestants participated in a symbolic washing of their feet before entering to offer their worship.
Temple officials and staff provided a warm reception, and special prayers were conducted in honour of the occasion. During their visit, the Miss World participants took the time to inquire about the temple's history, expressing their admiration for the architectural beauty and intricate style of the ancient Ramappa Temple.