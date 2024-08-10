MLA Adluri Laxman distributes mattresses to students

Karimnagar : Government Whip MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar visited Buggaram mandal centre on Friday.

He participated in Bhumi Pooja and foundation stone laying activities for MRO, MPDO offices to be constructed in Gadi at mandal centre. On this occasion, he thanked late Sadashiva Rao and his family members for giving the necessary land for the construction of new offices.

With the approval of the public, the construction will be undertaken with the intention of having government offices accessible to the public. The construction of the police station and Kasturba School will also be completed soon with the support of the people.

Later, the MLA participated in the mattress distribution at the local SC hostel and distributed mattresses to 41 students. He asked the authorities are advised to take action so that the students do not face any difficulties.

