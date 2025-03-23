MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Distributes Kalyana Lakshmi & Shaadi Mubarak Cheques to 900 Beneficiaries in Gadwal

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy participated as the chief guest in the Kalyana Lakshmi / Shaadi Mubarak cheque distribution program held today at the MLA camp office in Gadwal district headquarters. The event aimed to provide financial assistance to 900 beneficiaries from various villages and towns across the Gadwal constituency.

MLA’s Address to the Beneficiaries

Speaking at the event, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy extended Ugadi and Ramzan festival greetings to all and expressed his happiness in distributing the cheques to young women from financially weaker backgrounds.

He highlighted that since his election as MLA, significant development has been achieved in Gadwal, and he pledged to continue efforts to make Gadwal a leading constituency in the state across various sectors.

Clearing misconceptions, he assured the public that there are no obstacles in receiving Kalyana Lakshmi cheques, and every eligible woman should apply for the scheme. He emphasized that the Telangana government is committed to providing financial aid to all deserving women through the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

A message to women beneficiaries: The MLA urged them to utilize the financial aid wisely for their needs and not to waste it.

The event was attended by former public representatives, senior district leaders, local officials, and party workers, who expressed their support for the welfare initiatives undertaken by the state government.