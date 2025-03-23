MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Attends Iftar Feast

Nagar kurnool: A grand Iftar feast was organized under the leadership of senior Congress leader and former councillor Teegala Sunindra at Teegala Venkata Swamy Function Hall in Nagarkurnool district headquarters.

The event witnessed the participation of MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy as the chief guest, who extended warm Ramadan greetings to the Muslim community. The Muslim brethren welcomed him with great respect.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajesh Reddy highlighted the spiritual significance of Ramadan, emphasizing that Muslim devotees observe strict fasting with deep devotion during this holy month. He stated that Ramadan fosters social harmony, joy, and brotherhood among communities.

The MLA also noted that beyond caste and religion, the Iftar feast was organized to bring people together and celebrate the essence of Ramadan.

He expressed his gratitude to the Muslim brothers and sisters from the five mandals of Nagarkurnool constituency who attended the event.

He further assured that the state government is committed to the welfare of the Muslim community, allocating special funds for their development.

Several former councillors, leaders, party workers, and local dignitaries were present at the event, making it a grand and successful gathering.