MLA felicitates Group 1 ranker

Mahabubnagar: Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy felicitated Group 1 top ranker Sumashree at her residence on Sunday, congratulating her for securing the first rank in the Multi-Zone category in the recently announced Group 1 results.

Sumashree, a resident of Ward 19 in Wanaparthy town, achieved this remarkable feat through hard work and dedication. The MLA praised her perseverance and expressed hope that she would serve as an inspiration to many aspiring students. “With determination and commitment, anything is possible, and Sumashree is a shining example of this,” remarked the MLA.

Family members, including Sumashree’s mother Gorla Santoshamma, sister Dr Srujana Sri, uncle Gorla Ramu, maternal uncle Gandham Bhaskar, and other relatives, were present at the event. Several local leaders, including Somashekhar, CISSE president, Wanaparthy town president Cheerl Chander, and others were present.