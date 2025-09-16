MLA inspects century-old banyan tree that has collapsed

Hanumakonda: A banyan tree with a history of nearly 100 years collapsed due to the unseasonal rains over the past two-three days in the Vardhannapet constituency, near the Inavolu Mallikharjuna Swamy temple.

Upon learning of this, local MLA KR Nagaraju, TESCAB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, along with officials and experts from the Forest, Environment, and Endowments departments, inspected the site.

Nagaraju said the tree has been a special attraction near the Inavolu temple. He assured that discussions would be held with officials and necessary measures taken to protect the tree. “It is our responsibility to safeguard the tree, which is deeply connected with the faith of people,” he said. He expressed grief that the unseasonal rains had caused the tree to collapse and stated that modern methods and technical measures would be adopted to protect it.

The government would work together to preserve such century-old natural heritage.