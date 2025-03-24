MLA performs groundwork for Indiramma houses

Khanapur: Local MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that every eligible poor person will be provided with houses under the Indiramma House Scheme, which has been ambitiously undertaken by the public government.

On Sunday, the groundwork was performed for the construction of 153 Indiramma houses in Rimma village of Sirikonda mandal. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Congress party is always working for the poor and is working to develop the poor in all fields. He reiterated that Indiramma houses would be given to the poor families who do not have houses in the first phase. “The state government is committed to realizing the arts of owning a house for the poor,” he said.

Earlier, MLA Patel inaugurated the newly built Gram Panchayat office in the same village. Officials, Congress party leaders, villagers and others participated in this programme.