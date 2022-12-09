MLA Raja Singh booked for derogatory post on FB

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police booked a case against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh for making derogatory comments on Facebook in violation of the conditions laid down by the Telangana High Court last month.



The cops had earlier served show cause notice to Singh seeking explanation. However, as the explanation was not satisfactory, they went ahead and booked a case.

The police have asked the legislator to respond as to why action cannot be initiated against him for violating the conditions imposed by the High Court.

They had directed the MLA to reply within two days.

It has been mentioned in the notice that Preventive Detention (PD) Act was invoked against Raja Singh for habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches.

While setting aside the police order invoking the PD Act, the High Court had imposed certain conditions.

Meanwhile, the MLA claimed he had not made any derogatory comments and alleged that it was the power misuse by the police.

Earlier, the Mangalhat police has issued a notice to Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh for allegedly making derogatory comments on social media in the backdrop of the 30th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition on Tuesday.

The notice was issued to the legislator stated "you have posted the photo under objectionable caption targeting a particular community which is in violation of conditions imposed by the Honourable High Court."

The police sought the reply to the notice within two days failing which legal action would be initiated.

The High Court had recently set aside the PD Act against the legislator and released him. It further had asked the legislator to desist from making any provocative statements against any religion or post any material on social media platforms.

The legislator was arrested and detained under PD Act after he allegedly made derogatory comments in a video against Prophet Mohammed.