MLA Raja Singh demands govt. to appoint PV Sindhu as Telangana brand ambassador

BJP MLA Raja Singh who is known to be vocal about different issues in the state has now demanded the state government to appoint Olympic bronze medalist PV Sindhu as brand ambassador of Telangana.



He criticized the government for continuing Sania Mirza who has not won any medals in the Olympics as ambassador. "The government has turned a blind eye towards sports and the state does not even have good trainers to bring out the talent from players," the MLA added.

Raja Singh further questioned the government as to why it is not encouraging the talented player like PV Singh who is also from Telangana state. He continued that PV Sindhu has not only represented the country but also Telangana and urged the government to look into matter.

Earlier also, the MLA also demanded the government to remove Sania Mirza as Telangana brand ambassador.