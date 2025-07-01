MLA Raja Singh resigns from BJP

Hyderabad: BJP senior leader and Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh said he had resigned from the party following the denial of an opportunity to contest in the election to the state BJP chief, which, however, the state BJP later dismissed.

Addressing the media on Monday, the BJP MLA reiterated that those who do not want the BJP to come to power in the State have been ruling the party affairs. He said that he had the support of three out of the required 10 state council members in support of his nomination.

Raja Singh alleged that although seven more members were prepared to sign in support of his nomination for the upcoming elections, they were pressured by senior party leaders. He recounted his struggles as a party MLA and how he and his family have become targets of terrorists. He pointed out that some leaders within the party are denying opportunities to cadre and leaders who genuinely wish to help the BJP gain power in the state.

In light of these developments, he submitted his resignation to the state BJP chief, G. Kishan Reddy. However, BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama dismissed Raja Singh’s claims on Monday evening. She stated that Raja Singh had visited the BJP state office to file his nomination for the upcoming state party presidential election and collected nomination papers from Union Minister and Returning Officer for Institutional Elections, Shobha Karandlaje.

During this visit, Raja Singh spoke with BJP State In-charge Abhay Patil, who encouraged him to file his nomination and emphasized that the party operates democratically. However, party rules require that a valid nomination needs the signatures of ten state council members. The returning officers informed Raja Singh of this requirement and advised him to gather the necessary signatures.

Unfortunately, she noted, Raja Singh left the office without obtaining the required ten signatures and falsely claimed that the party had denied him the opportunity to file his nomination, attempting to tarnish the party’s reputation.

Raja Singh subsequently submitted his resignation to BJP State President Kishan Reddy, and it will be forwarded to the national party. However, Rudrama highlighted that if he truly intended to resign from his position as MLA, he should have submitted his resignation directly to the Speaker.

Rani Rudrama also mentioned Raja Singh’s documented history of indiscipline, which includes past suspensions from the party. Despite this, she emphasized that the party had given him numerous opportunities. This time, she stated, “it was Raja Singh who chose to resign.”