MLA Rajagopal wins praise for free eye surgery camps

Munugode: Local MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has been earning widespread appreciation by organizing eye surgeries for people suffering from vision problems in the Munugode constituency and personally moni-toring their health condition.

Usually, when medical camps are conducted anywhere, doctors perform check-ups, prescribe necessary medicines, and, if needed, suggest surgeries at hospitals. However, under the Sushilamma Foundation, the MLA conducted a Mega Eye Medical Camp at his camp office in Munugode—first in January and then again on February 9.

In these camps, nearly 1,350 people underwent eye check-ups, and doctors advised 650 of them to un-dergo surgery. Following the doctors’ recommendations, the MLA arranged special buses to transport patients to Shankar Hospital in Hyderabad and ensured 520 surgeries were successfully performed so far, with 100–150 surgeries per week.

Moreover, after the surgeries, he personally visits each patient to check on their health condition. Once their treatment is completed, he arranges special buses to take them back to their villages, ensuring their safe return to their families. Patients expressed happiness and gratitude, saying they were fortunate to have an MLA who not only provided free surgeries but also closely monitored their well-being. Furthermore, Rajagopal Reddy has promised to conduct eye camps twice a month in all mandal centres of the constituency, ensuring that no one suffers from vision problems. Aware of his efforts, the people of the constituency are expressing their heartfelt gratitude.