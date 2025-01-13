Live
- Grand Bhogi Festival Celebrations in Nagarkurnool District
- Melvin Jones Birthday Celebrations by Lions Service Organization
- Mangaluru International Airport Achieves New Passenger Traffic Milestone
- Grand Celebration of Goda-Ranganatha Kalyanam at Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple
- Former MP Dr. Manda Jagannatham's Final Journey: A Tribute
- Gram Panchayat President to Represent Village, Invited to Republic Day Celebrations
- MLA Rajesh Reddy Couple Participate in Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam
- Grand Celebration of Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam
- Brahmavara Hosts Exhibition Celebrating the Legacy of Kannada Newspaper ‘Mungaru’
- Manda Jagannatham’s Pivotal Role in Telangana Movement Celebrated by Public Associations
MLA Rajesh Reddy Couple Participate in Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam
NagarKurnool: The Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, located atop the hill at the Appajipalli village of Thimmajipet Mandal, was celebrated grandly. MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, along with his wife, participated in the event and offered silk garments to the deity.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said, “I pray for the blessings of Lord Narasimha Swamy to always be upon the people of Nagarkurnool district. The government is committed to providing all possible support for the development of village temples and deities.”
The event witnessed a large number of devotees, adding grandeur and spiritual fervor to the celebration.
