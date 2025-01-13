  • Menu
MLA Rajesh Reddy Couple Participate in Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam

Highlights

The Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, located atop the hill at the Appajipalli village of Thimmajipet Mandal, was celebrated grandly. MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, along with his wife, participated in the event and offered silk garments to the deity.

NagarKurnool: The Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, located atop the hill at the Appajipalli village of Thimmajipet Mandal, was celebrated grandly. MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, along with his wife, participated in the event and offered silk garments to the deity.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said, “I pray for the blessings of Lord Narasimha Swamy to always be upon the people of Nagarkurnool district. The government is committed to providing all possible support for the development of village temples and deities.”

The event witnessed a large number of devotees, adding grandeur and spiritual fervor to the celebration.

