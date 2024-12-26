MLA Shri Ganesh Requests Regularization and Benefits for Resource Persons

Hyderabad: Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh today met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to submit a petition addressing the concerns of Resource Persons (RPs) working under MEPMA (Municipalities and Panchayats Empowerment and Management Agency). The petition sought the regularization of these employees, a salary as per Government Order No. 60, and a life insurance cover of Rs. 10 lakh.

In his petition, Shri Ganesh emphasized the crucial role played by RPs in the state's development, particularly in the efforts to combat urban poverty. He acknowledged their dedication and hard work, noting that many RPs have been serving for several years, contributing to Telangana's growth and welfare. The MLA urged the Chief Minister to recognize their service and regularize their positions to ensure job security.

Shri Ganesh also appealed to CM Revanth Reddy to implement the salary structure outlined in Government Order No. 60, which applies to outsourced and contract employees in the state's departments. In addition, he requested that RPs be provided with life insurance coverage of Rs. 10 lakh, similar to the benefits provided to other government employees.

The petition was a call to ensure the welfare and acknowledgment of RPs, whose hard work has been a key component in the state’s development initiatives. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to review the request and take necessary steps to address the issues raised by the MLA.