MLA Sri Ganesh Distributes Cheques to Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries

In a notable initiative aimed at supporting women's welfare, MLA Sri Ganesh distributed cheques totaling Rs 33 lakh to 33 beneficiaries under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme at his camp office today. Each beneficiary received Rs 33,03,828, providing crucial financial support for the marriage of girls within the Cantonment constituency.

Highlighting the Congress government's commitment to women's independence and self-reliance, Sri Ganesh underscored the various schemes being implemented to empower women in the region. The Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, in particular, is designed to facilitate the marriage of girls, ensuring that families receive the necessary financial assistance to celebrate this important milestone.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards the Congress government, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and MLA Sri Ganesh for their support and dedication to women's welfare. This initiative not only aims to ease the financial burden on families but also fosters a sense of empowerment among young women preparing for marriage.