MLA Srihari Accuses RS Praveen Kumar of Causing Gurukul Food Poisoning

Hyderabad: Makthal Congress MLA Vakiti Srihari has made serious allegations against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader R S Praveen Kumar, accusing him of being involved in repeated food poisoning incidents in Gurukul schools.

Speaking about the issue, Srihari pointed specifically to the incidents at Maganur Gurukul School. "R S Praveen Kumar's hand is behind the multiple food poisoning cases reported at this institution. He must be held accountable," Srihari stated.

The Congress MLA's comments come amidst growing concerns about the safety and quality of food served in Gurukul schools across Telangana. These schools, primarily catering to students from marginalized communities, have faced criticism for poor management and lack of oversight.

The issue of food safety in Gurukul schools remains a contentious topic, with parents and activists demanding stricter regulations and accountability to ensure the well-being of students. The government has been urged to investigate the allegations and take necessary steps to address the recurring problems.