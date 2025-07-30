MLA Vijayudu Slams Congress Over Poor Conditions in Gurukula Schools; Visits Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Boys School in Alampur

Gadwal: Alampur MLA Vijayudu strongly criticized the Congress government for its alleged discriminatory attitude in providing basic infrastructure to Gurukula (residential welfare) schools across the state. On Wednesday, he visited the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Boys Gurukula School located at Alampur Chowrasta in Undavelli Mandal, after receiving information that students were planning to walk to the Gadwal Collectorate to protest against the poor conditions in their school.

During the visit, MLA Vijayudu personally interacted with students and inspected the school's condition. Students shared several distressing issues with the MLA, including the regular supply of food contaminated with insects, lack of clean drinking water, and absence of functional toilets, forcing them to use nearby fields for sanitation. Deeply moved by the plight of the students, the MLA folded his hands and appealed emotionally to government authorities to resolve these issues immediately and provide quality education.

Vijayudu assured the students that he would bring the matter to the attention of the District Collector and the concerned Minister, and ensure that the problems are resolved swiftly so that the students can focus on their education without further hardship.

In a scathing attack on the current Congress government, MLA Vijayudu stated that the Gurukula schools, which were established with great pride and purpose by the previous BRS government, are now being systematically neglected. He alleged that basic facilities are deliberately being denied to students from poor and marginalized communities who form the majority of Gurukula school populations.

District BRS Coordinator Kurva Palleiah Adds to the Criticism

District BRS Coordinator Kurva Palleiah, who accompanied the MLA, condemned the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, labeling it as "ignorant and reckless." He claimed that under former CM KCR’s leadership, Gurukula schools were thriving as “model institutions”, but under the current regime, they have deteriorated into “institutions of darkness.”

He accused the Congress government of deliberately stalling development in Gurukula schools, simply because they were launched under the BRS administration. “Today, students don’t even have drinking water. They eat food with insects in it. There are no toilets, and they are forced to defecate in the open. What if a snake or insect bites them at night? Are we waiting for another tragedy?” he asked, referring to a recent incident at Uyyalawada Gurukula.

He demanded that the government immediately take responsibility and provide all necessary infrastructure, especially for students from disadvantaged sections.

Participants

Several BRS leaders participated in the visit and expressed solidarity with the students, including:

Gajendra Reddy, Chairman, Kalugotla PS,

Pulluru Raghu Reddy,

Yuvaraj Madhav,

Other local leaders and concerned citizens.

This visit and the MLA’s statements highlight growing concerns among opposition leaders over deteriorating conditions in welfare schools and alleged neglect by the Congress government. The issue is expected to gain further political traction in the coming days.