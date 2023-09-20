Live
Just In
MLA VM Abraham handed out CM relief cheques to the victims
The Alampur MLA Dr VM Abraham has handed over 375500 rupees of CM relief fund cheques to the victims in Konderu village of Yerravalli mandal today in the morning.
On this occasion the MLA said that CM relief fund is a boon to poor people who could not bear expensive costs of their medical bills.He has also added that the Telangana state government has been providing many schemes for the welfare of the poor people.He said that The CM relief fund is an emergency fund which is intended to save the poor people from the life threatening diseases and mishaps and given in a humanitarian grounds.
Yerravalli MP TC Neeli Lakshmi,Srinivasulu,Krishna Sagar, Maheshwar Reddy,Kondairu sarpanch Veeranna, Dharam sarpanch Madhu Naidu,Veera puram sarpanch Venkataramudu,Pedda dinne Sarpanch Govardhan Reddy,Kodanda puram sarpanch and other party cadere were participated.