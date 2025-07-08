MLA Yennam distributes free study material to govt job aspirants

Mahabubnagar: MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Monday distributed free study material to unemployed youth undergoing coaching for competitive exams under the ‘Mahabubnagar First’ initiative.

The event was held at the MLA’s camp office, where the MLA personally handed over the material and extended his best wishes to the aspirants.

The coaching programme, funded through the MLA’s personal resources, is being conducted for 75 days at Ambedkar Kalabhavan, with expert faculty from Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said that education is the key to a better future and urged youth not to waste time, but to prepare seriously for the upcoming government job notifications.

He stated that every vacant post in the government sector will be filled, and only eligible candidates will be selected. The MLA assured that job notifications in the Revenue and Police departments are expected soon. He emphasized that court cases are delaying recruitment, especially Group-1, due to the negligence of the previous government, which failed to issue notifications in the last ten years.

Local leaders including MUDA Chairman Lakshman Yadav, and coordinators Gunda Manohar, Nani Yadav, CJ Benahar, and former councillor Amjad participated in the program.