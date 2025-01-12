MLA Yennam inagurates Hans India New Year Calander in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar MLA along with MUDA chairman Laxman Yadav inaugurated Hans India Calander at MLA camp office on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion the MLA congratulated the Hans India Management and Mahabubnagar distric staff for bringing out a beautiful Calander and also hailed the news paper for covering the public issues and highlighting the problems of the people and bringing them to their notice from time to time, enabling the public representatives to take measures and helping the government to devise key policy decision to address the public issues.

Earlier on Saturday, Wanaparthy MLA Tudi Mega Reddy, also inaugurated the Hans India New year Calander at his residence in Wanaparthy. He also congratulated the Hans India Management for bringing out a wonderful new year Calander. "In just a span of just few years of launch Hans India News paper has achieved many success. Among the English media groups Hans India is the only paper that is highlighting the issue of people in rural areas and districts. Wish the news paper organisation and it's management to continue highlighting public issues and problems of the society and bring to the notice of the leaders and the government and enable us to resolve the same," said Mega Reddy.

Joint Mahabubnagar distric staff correspondent A.Raju, along with district Marketing manager, Mungi Venkatesh and with others took part in the inauguration of the new year Calander.