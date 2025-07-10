MLA’s Aide Accused of Encroaching Panchayat Land in Gattu Mandal

Gadwal: A major land encroachment controversy has surfaced in Gattu Mandal, with serious allegations being made against Ramakrishna Reddy (RK Reddy), a close aide of the local MLA. According to Balram Naidu, President of the Nadigadda Human Rights Protection Committee (NHPS), Gattu Mandal, the encroachment involves valuable village panchayat land that has allegedly been taken over with the backing of the MLA.

The encroached land, reportedly meant for public or panchayat use, is now being used for the unauthorized construction of a commercial complex, leading to public outcry. Locals claim that despite the blatantly illegal nature of the construction, concerned government officials have turned a blind eye and are failing to take any action, raising suspicions of political pressure or administrative negligence.

"The construction is happening right under the nose of the officials, but they are acting as if nothing is wrong," said Balram Naidu.

He added that the land was originally assigned for village use and that such encroachments, especially when carried out with political protection, undermine the rule of law and public trust.

NHPS to Escalate the Issue to Senior Officials

Balram Naidu further declared that the NHPS would soon bring the issue to the attention of higher district-level authorities. He emphasized the committee’s commitment to pursuing legal action and advocacy to protect public assets, vowing to hold the responsible individuals accountable.

> "We will take this issue to the district officials and fight legally to reclaim the land for the village. No one is above the law," he asserted.

Concerns Over Governance and Accountability

The incident has sparked concerns about misuse of political power, with many residents questioning whether government land is truly safe when powerful individuals are allegedly able to seize it with impunity.

This case also brings to light the urgent need for transparent governance and vigilant oversight by local authorities, especially when public land is involved.