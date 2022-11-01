MLAs poaching row: Three accused knock SC's door

Hyderabad: The three accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case have approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging their arrest and appealing for their release. The Apex Court will hear the case on November 4.



It is to mention here that the Cyberabad police had arrested the three persons, who were agents of the BJP, on charges of trying to buy four TRS MLAs offering huge sums of money.

The ACB Special Court had rejected their remand and set them free, observing that the police failed to follow the Supreme Court guidelines on the case.

The police then filed a criminal revision petition in the High Court following which Justice C Sumalatha set aside the order of ACB special court, and instructed the three accused to surrender themselves before the Cyberabad Police Commissioner, asking the police to present them before the same Magistrate for remanding in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the High Court, hearing a writ petition filed by the BJP seeking a probe by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team into the case, passed an interim order instructing the police to keep in abeyance the ongoing investigation into the case. He posted the matter to November 4 for next hearing.

Now, the accused have moved the Supreme Court, challenging their arrest.