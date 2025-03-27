MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy Slams Government Over Water Crisis and Temple Corruption in Telangana Legislative Council

Gadwal: In a striking speech at the Telangana Legislative Council, MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy raised serious concerns over water allocation issues, farmers’ struggles, and alleged corruption in the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple. Speaking with both humor and determination, he challenged the ruling Congress party’s inaction and urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to prioritize the needs of the Nadigadda region.

Nadigadda Farmers Suffering While Palamuru Water is Sent to Ranga Reddy

MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy criticized the government for transferring water from Palamuru to Ranga Reddy while Nadigadda farmers suffer from a lack of irrigation facilities. He accused the ruling party of forcing Nadigadda farmers to beg for water from neighboring Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

Recalling past initiatives, he praised former Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhar Reddy and KCR for their contributions to irrigation projects, including the Chinnonipalle and Nettempadu reservoirs, which significantly benefited farmers. However, he pointed out that an additional 6-kilometer link from Chinnonipalle reservoir, requiring ₹40 crores, is still pending. He urged the state government to complete this project to ensure relief for local farmers.

Friendship with Revanth Reddy, But Loyalty to Farmers

MLC Challa mentioned that before entering politics, he shared a close friendship with CM Revanth Reddy and had personally explained the irrigation problems in Nadigadda. Despite this, no action has been taken so far, leaving farmers in distress. Expressing hope in Revanth Reddy’s leadership, he said that the Chief Minister’s recent hour-long discussions with Prime Minister Modi should bring positive results for Telangana, particularly Palamuru district.

He reminded Congress leaders that the people of Mahbubnagar had given them 12 out of 14 seats in the last elections. If promises are not fulfilled, voters might reconsider their choices in the upcoming elections.

KSCR’s Irrigation Knowledge Unmatched

Although he has good relations with several Congress ministers, Challa stated that no one could match former CM KCR’s deep knowledge and experience in irrigation projects. He shared his own political journey, revealing that he had sought a Congress ticket in both 1998 and 2004 but was denied. Despite this, he contested as an independent candidate and proved the strength of Nadigadda’s people. Later, he supported a Congress candidate and ensured their victory, contributing significantly to the party’s success.

Corruption in Jogulamba Temple: Urges Minister Konda Surekha to Investigate

Raising concerns about alleged irregularities at the sacred Jogulamba temple, Telangana’s only Shakti Peetha, Challa Venkatrami Reddy called for an immediate investigation. He urged Minister Konda Surekha to visit the temple personally and speed up the probe into corruption and mismanagement.

Politics for Public Service, Not Power

Concluding his speech, Challa declared that he entered politics solely for the welfare of his constituency and not through privileged connections. He asserted that his commitment remains unwavering and emphasized his loyalty to the teachings of his political mentors, former CMs YS Rajasekhar Reddy and KCR.

His speech, filled with wit and sharp questioning, drew attention from the entire Legislative Council, including the Chairman. He urged the government to fulfill its promises, complete the pending irrigation projects, and address corruption in the Jogulamba temple, ensuring justice for the people of Telangana.