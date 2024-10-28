Live
MLC Vithal inspects site where youths drowned
Adilabad MLC Dande Vithal visited the site of the incident at the Somini Errabanda areas of Bejjur mandal on Sunday.
Kagaznagar: Adilabad MLC Dande Vithal visited the site of the incident at the Somini Errabanda areas of Bejjur mandal on Sunday. This visit follows the discovery of the bodies of Zahid and Arshad, two of the three youths, who went missing while swimming in the Pranahita River on Saturday. Zahid’s body was found in the Talai region on the day.
Upon receiving this information, MLC Vithal assessed the situation. He instructed officials to intensify the rescue operations to locate the other missing youth. Divers were deployed in the Pranahita River to aid in the search efforts.
The MLC emphasised the urgency of the situation and directed the authorities to ensure that all possible resources were used in the rescue operations.
