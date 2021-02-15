MLCs seek funds for local bodies, to meet CM KCR soon

Hyderabad: Members of Telangana Legislative Council, headed by Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha, has decided to seek funds for the local bodies by giving representation to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The MLCs elected under the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) quota in a meeting on Sunday decided to meet the Chief Minister and the Panchayat Raj Minister in person to seek funds for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies by giving a memorandum. The MLCs have also decided to take the suggestions from the local body representatives like ZPTCs, MPTCs and take them to the logical end.

The meeting was attended by local body quota MLCs including P Mahender Reddy, Bhanu Prasad, Naradasu Laxman, Damodar Reddy, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Satish Kumar, T Chinappa Reddy, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Shambhipur Raju and Balasani Lakshminarayana.