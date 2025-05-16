Modi has become a puppet in the hands of Donald Trump: MP Kavya

Hanumakonda: Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a puppet in the hands of US President Donald Trump.

She made these comments as the chief guest at a organisational meeting of the Congress party held at Nidigonda in Raghunathapalli mandal, Jangaon district on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Jangaon district Congress president Kommu Pratap Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Kavya stated that the protection of the Indian Constitution is possible only through the Congress party. She criticised the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of promoting communalism and using it for political gain. She also claimed that the BJP and BRS are essentially the same and asserted that the Congress party is working for the welfare of the poor and middle-class citizens.

She referred to the 1971 Indo-Pak war, highlighting how Indira Gandhi secured victory with a unilateral decision, contrasting it with Modi’s inefficiency in such matters. She said that during her recent visit to Gujarat, the public expressed dissatisfaction with Modi’s governance and that development under his leadership had been mediocre. She criticized Modi for coming to power by showcasing a fake Gujarat model. She praised Rahul Gandhi for understanding people’s problems through his Bharat Jodo Yatra, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. She called upon every Congress worker to work hard for the party if they want to see Rahul Gandhi come to power in 2029.

Highlighting state developments, she said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has kept his promise of making Warangal the second capital of Telangana, with Rs. 6,000 crore sanctioned for its development. She mentioned several ongoing projects in Warangal, including the Smart City Project, underground drainage, ring road, Kaloji Kalakshetram, Mamnoor Airport, Kazipet Coach Factory, and Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. She said Station Ghanpur constituency is progressing in all sectors, and MLA Kadiyam Srihari deserves credit for initiating development works worth Rs 1,000 crore within just one year. She urged everyone to work together as one family to strengthen the party and raise the Congress flag in every village in the upcoming local body elections.

The event was attended by MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Nayini Rajender Reddy, Jangaon District PCC Observers, MLC Addanki Dayakar, Lingam Yadav, State Oil Federation Chairman Janga Raghava Reddy, State Library Chairman Riyaz Ahmad, and Co-Chairman Inugala Venkata Ram Reddy.