Monsoon sets its foot in State, respite from scorching summer

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon finally announced its arrival in the State, bringing much-needed respite from a scorching summer that stretched the heat tolerance levels of people beyond imagination.

Chintalamanepally Mandal in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad received the highest rainfall of 56 mm between 8.30 am and 5 pm on Tuesday, while in Kapra in Hyderabad received 55 mm of rain, bringing the mercury down to 36.6 degrees Celsius.

With this, the MeT Department confirmed the arrival of monsoon in the Hyderabad and other parts of the State. The expected date for the southwest monsoon's arrival in the State was from June 5 to 10.

Weather officials forecast rain in almost all districts in the State till Friday. According to the sources, heavy rain is likely to lash Hyderabad and other parts of the State at isolated places such as Ranga Reddy, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

The maximum temperatures were expected to be somewhere from 34 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius in the Hyderabad till Friday while minimum temperatures were likely to be in the range of 22 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius.

It is to mention here that heavy rains lashed in many parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.