More rains in Telangana for next three days

Hyderabad: Southwest monsoon, which has been active for past few days in Telangana, is likely to result in heavy rains in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam Mulugu, Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural for next three days.

Light to moderate rains are expected at many places in Hyderabad as well with a possibility of water pooling on roads and low-lying areas. Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, indicated that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting of top officials including the Chief Secretary, directed them to see that the district administration in all districts was fully alert and in state of preparedness to meet any eventuality.

Hyderabad continued to record the highest rainfall starting with drizzle which by evening picked up in most places.

Hayathnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 61.5 mm, followed by Saroornagar (59.5 mm), Nagole (59 mm), Lingojiguda (57.5 mm) and Vanasthalipuram (51.8 mm), according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 49.9 mm was recorded at Kapra. Maximum rainfall of 86.5 mm was recorded at Madgul near Rangareddy district.