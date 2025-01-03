Motorists must follow road safety rules: Collector

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that motorists should follow road safety rules and reach their destinations safely. On Thursday, he unveiled posters related to the Road Safety Month at the Collectorate along with District Transport Officer Santosh Kumar.

‘Motorists should follow road safety rules, reach their des-tinations safely, and play their part in controlling road acci-dents,’ the Collector said. Two-wheeler drivers should wear helmets, car and other vehicle drivers should wear seat belts, follow signals at intersections, and drive at a con-trolled speed. He advised that mobile phones should not be used while driving, that alcohol should not be consumed, and that the vehicle should have insurance, registration certificate, pollution, and driving license.

He said that the government is taking many steps to pre-vent road accidents. Along with speed bumps, signboards will be installed in all danger areas, turnoffs, and other are-as in a way that is understandable to motorists, and that services from the district transport department will be pro-vided more quickly. The Collector said that as part of the Road Safety Month celebrations, special awareness pro-grams will be organised to explain road safety rules and regulations to the public.

Relevant officials and others participated in this program.