MP Aruna assures new mandals for Kotakonda and Garlapadu

MP DK Aruna has assured the residents of Kotakonda in Narayanpet district and Garlapadu in Mahabubnagar district that efforts will be made to establish these areas as new mandals.

Mahabubnagar: MP DK Aruna has assured the residents of Kotakonda in Narayanpet district and Garlapadu in Mahabubnagar district that efforts will be made to establish these areas as new mandals. The announcement came during her visit to Koilkonda in the Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency, where locals sub-mitted petitions highlighting the need for better governance and administrative convenience.

Responding positively to the appeals, Aruna interacted with the residents and inquired about key details, including the number of MPTC seats and population statistics in the respective areas. She assured them that a detailed discussion would be held with officials to assess the feasibility of their requests. “I will do my part to ensure the formation of new mandals for Kotakonda and Garlapadu. This will help facilitate better governance and improve access to services for the people,” she stated.

