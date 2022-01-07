MP Dharmapuri Aravind requests High Court to quash FIR filed against him

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind filed a criminal petition seeking quashing of FIR registered against him at Banjara Hills police station. On Thursday, the MP approached the High Court with the plea to quash the FIR.

The allegation against the MP was that he had morphed the cartoon of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and uploaded the same on social media sites that created ruckus and promoted enmity between different groups in the State.

Originally, the cartoon was created by Mrityunjay, a cartoonist. The ground taken by the MP seeking quashing of FIR was that he had questioned the Hon'ble CM on issuing a GO dated December 28, 2021 permitting the wine shops and pubs across the State to sell liquor till midnight 1 pm on New Year's even when all other States were imposing restrictions on gatherings and public places to curb the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The MP contended that he had no intention to disrespect any individual, but expressed his dissent against the GO issued by the State government. The criminal petition may come up for hearing before Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday.

