MP Gaddam Vamshi attends UN General Assembly

Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamshi Krishna attended the United Nations General Assembly held in New York, USA. Representing India, he participated in discussions with delegates from various countries, focusing on key issues such as national development, equality, and social justice.

Gaddam Vamshi Krishna stated that India envisions a world where all nations grow together. He addressed the UN’s Second Committee during the general debate on macroeconomic policy questions and financing for development.