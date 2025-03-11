MRPS Launches Protest in Jogulamba Gadwal, Demands SC Categorization Before Group Exam Results

Gadwal: Under the instructions of MRPS founder and Padma Shri awardee Manda Krishna Madiga, the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) has launched a protest in Jogulamba Gadwal district, demanding the implementation of the SC categorization law before the release of Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3 recruitment results.

The protest, led by MRPS district convener Pogula Rajesh Madiga, saw the participation of key figures, including BRS senior leader Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu and Madiga Lawyers’ Federation district president N. Vijay Kumar, who extended their solidarity to the movement.

Speaking at the protest site, MRPS national senior leader Konakala Bheemanna Madiga emphasized that the Supreme Court has already given a clear stance supporting the ABCD categorization. He criticized Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy for breaking his promise made in the assembly to implement this categorization.

Bheemanna Madiga further argued that delaying the categorization and attempting to release Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3 results without addressing the demand is an injustice to the Madiga sub-castes. He accused the Chief Minister of yielding to certain vested interests that oppose the proper categorization of Scheduled Castes.

30-Year-Old Fight for SC Categorization

The MRPS movement for ABCD categorization has been ongoing for 30 years, striving for educational, employment, and political justice for Madiga sub-castes. However, the government’s move to divide the SCs into just three categories (ABC) instead of four (ABCD) has drawn sharp criticism from MRPS leaders.

"If the Chief Minister is truly committed to justice for the Madiga sub-castes, he must immediately uphold his promise and implement the ABCD categorization. Otherwise, we are ready for an even bigger struggle under the leadership of Manda Krishna Madiga," warned Konakala Bheemanna Madiga.

Protest Gains Support from MRPS Leaders and Activists

Several MRPS leaders and activists participated in the protest, including MSP Party district in-charge V. Raju Madiga, Kanna Madiga, MRPS district co-convener Bandari Thoom David Madiga, Chintarevula Anjaneyulu, Gattu MRPS Mandal president Baligera Esanna Madiga, and MRPS leaders Anjaneyulu, AIJ, Elisha Madiga, and former Maldakal Mandal president Thimmanna Madiga.

Prominent journalist Bijwaram S. Tirumalesh, along with Bhaskar and Thimmanna, also attended the protest to cover the event.

The MRPS protest in Jogulamba Gadwal district marks a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for SC categorization. With growing support from various leaders and organizations, the movement is expected to intensify in the coming days.