Mulugu: Major mishap averted; landmines unearthed

Mulugu: The Tadvai Police and security forces recovered Claymore mines allegedly planted by the CPI-Maoists between Kaushettivai Gudem and Chouledu near a hillock in Tadvaimandal on Sunday morning. A police party on its way to combing noticed an electric wire roadside. The Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil dispatched a bomb disposal team to the site when he was informed about it by the police.



The bomb disposal team defused the claymore mines. The police seized the mines, detonators, gelatin sticks and other material from the spot. The police suspected that the militia members planted the claymore mines targeting the security forces at the behest of CPI-Maoist central committee member Pulluru Prasad Rao alias Chandranna, TS military chief Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, JMMWP divisional committee secretary Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh, BKEG divisional secretary KoyyadaSambaiah alias Azad, Mahadevpurdalam commander Rina, action team members KovasiMangu alias Bhadru and Kovasi Ganga alias Mahesh Ravi and booked cases against them.