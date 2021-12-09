Mulugu: NITI Aayog bats for organic farming

Mulugu: A team of NITI Aayog officials led by its Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar has on Wednesday asserted that the Central government would extend all its support for the comprehensive development of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts.

Conducting a review meeting at Mulugu, Dr Rajiv Kumar emphasized the need for taking up organic farming. The onus is on administration to sensitise the farmers about the importance of organic farmers.

"Mulugu district has a vast scope for development as it has several historical temples and laidback destinations, especially Ramappa temple which was recently recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. In addition to this, the district also has Medaram, the abode of Sammakka Saralamma tribal deities, and River Godavari," he added.

NITI Aayog Special Secretary Dr K Rajeshwara Rao said they had come to analyse and take steps to improve the standards of education, health and agriculture in Mulugu and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts in the next two decades. Both these backward districts will be adopted by the Centre, he said, referring to the plans to develop the region. Further, he added that the NITI Aayog is ready to assist both the districts if the administration comes up with viable projects.

Stating that Mulugu is a predominantly tribal district, Collector S Krishna Aditya said that they were making use of the available resources and funds for the improvement of health, education, agriculture and water resources, skill development and infrastructure sectors.

Later the team visited Ramappa temple at Palampet village. Bhupalpally district collector Bhavish Mishra, Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer Gautham P and Mulugu additional collector Ila Tripathi were among others present.