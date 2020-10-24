Mulugu: Relief sought for farmers

Mulugu: It's high time that the State government address the problems of the farmers, whose standing crops were damaged due to recent incessant rains, All India Mahila Congress general secretary and Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka said.

Seethakka, who inspected the damaged crops at Jabbonigudem under Mangapet mandal on Friday, demanded the government to provide a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre to the farmers. It's heartrending to see rains damaging the entire crop, she said. She demanded the government to conduct immediate enumeration of crop damage and provide relief to the farmers.

Even though Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who claims his government as farmers-friendly, the farmers in the State are distressed. Neither the CM nor any other Minister lays focus on farmers' issues, Seethakka said.

Stating that the Congress has always fought for the cause of farmers, Seethakka said that she would not rest until the government pays compensation to the rain-affected farmers.

Congress block president Irasavadla Venkanna, ST Cell district president Gummadi Somayya, Minority Cell district president Ayub Khan, mandal president Myla Jayaram Reddy, block Congress vice-president Chilaka Marri Srinivas, Warangal district vice-president Pujari Surender and ST Cell district secretary Laudya Shyam Lal were among others present.

In another programme at Kamalapuram under Mangapet mandal, Seethakka demanded the Central government to withdraw farm bills. Taking part in a signature campaign against the farm bills, she demanded the government to provide remunerative prices to the farmers' produce. "The farm bills are to jeopardize the interests of the small and marginal farmers," she said. The farm bills are aimed at benefiting the corporate sector, she said.