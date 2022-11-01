Munugodu bypoll: Eatala Rajender’s convoy attacked

Munugodu: Even though the Munugodu by-election campaign went without a hitch, tensions were evident on Tuesday, the final day of the campaign. At Palivela in the Munugodu constituency on Tuesday afternoon, BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender's convoy was reportedly attacked by TRS members. However, the BJP cadre promptly attacked in response to the attack. On the final day of the Munugodu by-election campaign, there was a commotion.

The vehicles were reportedly attacked by TRS activists when it arrived at Palivela. The BJP cadres were attacked as they pursued the convoy. Both sides began attacking one another during this time with sticks and stones. Both parties were split up by the police once they interfered.

Several vehicles in the convoy had their mirrors shattered during the attack. There was a reported injury to one of the gunmen.