Munugodu bypoll: Revanth breaks down in tears

Munugodu: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy on Thursday evening got emotional during the Munugodu by-elections campaign and stated that some people are hatching conspiracies to isolate him in the Congress party.



Addressing the media, Revanth Reddy broke down in tears with the media. Revanth Reddy alleged that some senior leaders are hatching conspiracies after he got the PCC post.



He further alleged that some major conspiracies are going on in the Munugodu constituency and requested the party activists to be careful. Revanth Reddy further stated that plans are going on to destroy the Congress party. He asked the party activists to work hard to fight against the conspiracies and to save the party.