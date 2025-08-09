Musi rejuvenation will solve flood issue in Hyd: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday stated that the Musi Rejuvenation Project would be the only permanent solution to address flood water problems in Hyderabad for the next 100 years.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to overhaul all existing systems to insulate Hyderabad City from the impact of heavy rains and floods in the future. The officials were ordered to also take up works to address challenges in the flow of flood water and ensure a sustainable development plan that can benefit the future generations.

The officials were also instructed to assess the future needs of drinking water, flood water threat, drainage and traffic systems and prepare plans accordingly for the next 100 years. Soon after arriving in Hyderabad from New Delhi, CM Revanth Reddy held an emergency meeting with the officials of Municipal Administration and Urban Development department on heavy rains, flood situation and difficulties faced in traffic management in Hyderabad on Thursday night.