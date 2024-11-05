Musi Yatra: CM intends to silence Opposition criticism on river rejuvenation project

Hyderabad: In the wake of the raging controversy over the Musi rejuvenation project, the strong opposition from the BRS and BJP, and conditional support by AIMIM, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to take up the first phase of padayatra along the Musi river on Saturday which also happens to be his birthday.

The ‘Musi Rejuvenation Praja Chaitanya Padayatra’ will start at Valigonda mandal of Bhongir district.

During his padayatra, Revanth Reddy will interact with the local people and enquire about their plight in the wake of increasing water and air pollution in and around the Musi and its impact on their health.

The CM would explain to them that it was time for them to think about the next generation and support the cause of rejuvenation instead of getting carried away by the false propaganda of the opposition which is bothered about their existence, not the people and their living conditions. Prior to launching the padayatra, Revanth Reddy along with his family will perform puja at Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple followed by a review of the temple development with the YTDA (Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority). He will later go to the habitations in Bollepalli, Sangem and Bhimalingam villages along the banks of the Musi river.

Accompanied by officials, he will interact with the residents and will explain the need to rejuvenate the river and discuss with them their present living conditions and problems they encounter on account of water and air pollution. He will also tell them how the rejuvenation of Musi will help in providing safe drinking water and how it can be utilised for irrigation purposes. Revanth Reddy will highlight the importance of eradication of the menace of fluoride which was crippling the people and reducing their life span. In his phase-II padayatra, Revanth will visit the houses located in the old Nalgonda district.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Irrigation and Rural Development wings have been asked to submit a report on the impact of the Musi river pollution in the old Nalgonda district.