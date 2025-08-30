Muslim Devotee’s Gesture at Ganesh Pandal Stands as Symbol of Communal Harmony

BHADRACHALAM : In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, Mohammed Asad Haji, a resident of Bhadrachalam, visited a Ganesh pandal set up by the Bhadradri Maharaj Committee and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. His generous contribution of ₹5,116 towards the Ganesh celebrations won appreciation from the local community.

Known for its deep-rooted traditions of devotion and humanity, the temple town of Bhadrachalam once again stood as a shining example of unity beyond religious boundaries. Asad Haji not only participated in the puja rituals but also extended his support, reflecting the spirit of brotherhood between Hindu and Muslim communities.

The pandal echoed with chants of “Hindu-Muslim Bhai Bhai”, as members of the organising committee honoured Asad Haji with a shawl and public felicitation for his inclusive gesture.

Committee members and local residents praised his act as a reminder that humanity is greater than any religious divide, and that respecting each other’s traditions fosters peace and friendship in society.

“This incident should serve as an inspiration not just for Bhadrachalam, but for the entire nation,” said one of the organisers, adding that unity in diversity is the essence of Indian culture.

The symbolic gesture by Asad Haji has been widely hailed by locals and religious leaders alike, marking a memorable moment of interfaith solidarity during the festive season.