Muslim quota will be abolished under BJP rule, asserts Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted that minority reservations would be cancelled after his party comes to power in the State.

He also stated that madrasas would be closed and Urdu's status as official language would be repealed.

After abolishing minority reservations, the same would be applied to SC/ST, BC and EBC communities.

Addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra here on Wednesday Sanjay Kumar alleged that thousands of temples in Telangana were damaged in the past. If many of existing masjids were excavated Siva Lingams could be found.

'If Siva lingams were they would be ours, if skeletons were found they would be yours', the BJP leader challenged MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. He commented that soon a movie 'Razakar files' would be released while stating a 'Rama Rajya' would be established in Telangana.

Sanjay Kumar vowed that he would be fighting for uniting Hindu community and protecting the interests of the Hindus until his last breath. He thanked voters in Karimnagar for electing him as the MP and promised to stand by them.

The BJP president warned that if anyone found to be resorting to 'Love Jihad' and religious conversions they would be dealt with seriously. He claimed that he went to jail for fighting against anti-national forces that shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan.

"I have not abandoned the saffron flag even though attempts on my life were made three times. It was you who planted bombs at Lumbini Park, Gokul Chat, Korutla and Jagtial courts. I fight for protecting Hindu Dharma" Sanjay Kumar claimed hitting at MIM leaders.

In India around 36, 000 temples were destroyed to build masjids. Shiva Lingam was found in a mosque in Kasi. For the removal of Idgah in Karimnagar city centre and at Vemulawada temple Rama Rajya has to be established, Sanjay Kumar affirmed.

There were stupid people who worship Aurangzeb. Political parties were going for alliance with Islamic parties for the sake of 15 percent votes. Wherever bombs exploded in terrorist attacks in the country, the roots of such attacks were found in madarsas in Hyderabad and Telangana. It was said that the State government was providing them computers and financial assistance, the BJP leader alleged.

He assured that employment would be provided to Muslim women who suffered from triple talaq practice. While asserting that he would serve as a shield to Hindu community, Sanjay Kumar called on Hindu community to be united to protect the community interests.