‘My dream is to pursue computer science engineering’

Khammam: Pranav Perala, a student of New Vision Junior College, who secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 497 in the Open Category in the JEE Advanced 2025 examination, reflected on his achievement and attributed his success to the strong support and encouragement he received from his parents and teachers.

Hailing from a humble background, Pranav is the son of Suresh, a government schoolteacher. His performance is a testament to his hard work, determination, and the structured academic guidance provided by the college.

Speaking about his achievement, Pranav said, “It has been my dream to pursue Computer Science Engineering. Securing such a high rank in the open category brings me immense joy and satisfaction. I am deeply grateful to my parents, faculty, and management of New Vision Junior College for their mentorship and well-planned training.” Chairman CH GK Prasad along with director CH Gopichand, Academic Director CH Karthik, Principal Brahmachari, Srinivasa Rao, and the faculty team, congratulated him.