Mystery shrouds 18-year-old student’s death

An 18-year-old B Sc student, identified as a junior technician in the anaesthesia department, was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a locked resting room at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on October 17, 2025.

Hospital staff discovered the unresponsive student in the room when he failed to respond, and upon breaking open the door, found him lying motionless. Emergency efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The police, led by the Panjagutta police station, have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident. The student's body was first kept at the NIMS mortuary and was later scheduled to be shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a thorough post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The authorities are awaiting the forensic report to provide clarity on whether the death was due to natural causes, foul play, or other reasons. Hospital officials and police have maintained that the circumstances are suspicious, and the case is being treated with utmost seriousness as they probe all angles.

The student's parents have been involved in formalities related to the post-mortem process at the police station.